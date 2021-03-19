Head to Head Review: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.17%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -3.74 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 6.10 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.19

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

