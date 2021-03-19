HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

