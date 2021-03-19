Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.39 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $162.39 million and approximately $429,043.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00344615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

