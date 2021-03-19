Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,821,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

