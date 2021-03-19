Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

