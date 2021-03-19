Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,710. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

