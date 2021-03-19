Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29), but opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 455,590 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

About Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.