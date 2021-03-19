Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 644,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE HII opened at $198.47 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

