IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBG. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.00.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.15 on Monday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

