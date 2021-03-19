Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

