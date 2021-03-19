Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

