Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit