Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 1,430 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).
- On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).
WG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 281.40 ($3.68). 1,973,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.10.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.