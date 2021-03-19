Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 1,430 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

WG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 281.40 ($3.68). 1,973,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.22 ($4.43).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

