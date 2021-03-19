Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells 252 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $15,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Nelson Dias sold 105 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,458.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.