Insider Selling: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,081,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

