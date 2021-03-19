Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $654.87. 42,374,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $749.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.