Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,487 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,018. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.