Insured Finance Market Capitalization Tops $8.61 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $1.20 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,017 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

