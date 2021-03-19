Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $1.45 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.