Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$14.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.36. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

