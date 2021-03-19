Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

ITPOF opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

