Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2,916.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

