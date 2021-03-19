iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mar 19th, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISUN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57. iSun has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

