Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.39 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

