JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$198.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.40.

FNV opened at C$154.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 90.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

