JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

