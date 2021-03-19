JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Cap of $47.35 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 3% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

