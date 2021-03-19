Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $875.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 875 ($11.43) and last traded at GBX 851 ($11.12), with a volume of 11668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

