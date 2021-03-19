Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KOYJF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

