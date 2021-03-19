KeyCorp Begins Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $62,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

