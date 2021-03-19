Kuverit Price Reaches $0.0001 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $333,470.62 and $53.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,879,928 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

