L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $78.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of LB stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

