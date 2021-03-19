Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

