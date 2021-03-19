Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 16,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.