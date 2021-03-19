Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. 2,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.