Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. 2,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.
