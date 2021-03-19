Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,000 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000.

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $44.33. 2,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,237. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

