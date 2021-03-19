Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Lowered to $2.75 at DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,489. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $430.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,381 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 628,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.