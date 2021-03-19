Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

LAD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

