L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.89

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €297.89 ($350.46) and traded as high as €326.40 ($384.00). L’Oréal shares last traded at €326.00 ($383.53), with a volume of 321,663 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €309.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €297.89.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.