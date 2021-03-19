LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

