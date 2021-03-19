Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up approximately 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 0.52% of Masonite International worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

