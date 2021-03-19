Medifast, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.34. 245,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,440. Medifast has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

