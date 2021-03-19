MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.69.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

