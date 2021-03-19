Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $290,152.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $290,152.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00081077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.