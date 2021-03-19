Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Merus reported sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $28.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $33.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.58 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $33.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

