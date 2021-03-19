Metal 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.44 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Metal has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $98.99 million and $23.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

