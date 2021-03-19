Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $42.62

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $42.62 or 0.00072333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $251,137.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 455,509 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

