MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Independent Research

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €115.89 ($136.34).

MOR stock opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.80.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

