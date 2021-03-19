National Bankshares Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.07.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

