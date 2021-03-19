Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce sales of $632.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.67 million and the lowest is $628.40 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $518.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 2,628,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

