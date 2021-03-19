Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $75.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NYSE:NUE opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

